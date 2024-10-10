Village of Antioch welcomes 2 new employees

Kelly Crimmins (left) and Kim Biederman have been hired by the Village of Antioch. Biederman will serve as a liaison to the business community, and Crimmins will focus on community engagement. (Photo provided by the Village of Antioch)

ANTIOCH – The village of Antioch welcomed two new employees to its team last month who will work to support local economic development and enhance public communication and engagement.

Their combined efforts aim to support local economic development and create marketing and communications strategies for the village of Antioch’s government services, news, events and general information.

With more than 15 years’ experience in executive leadership, business liaison specialist Kim Biederman’s career highlights include serving as executive director for the Niles Chamber of Commerce & Industry, as well as for the Publicity Club of Chicago, the Chicago Area Public Affairs Group and Chicago Women in Government Relations. Biederman also is a former planning and zoning commissioner and trustee for the village of Niles.

Prior to that, Biederman served as the operation manager for the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, serving as the organization’s chief event planner for AAOMS’ annual conferences and workshops.

In her new role, Biederman will serve as the primary liaison between the village of Antioch and local businesses, working to retain existing businesses, attract new investments and promote economic development initiatives.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the continued success of the village of Antioch,” Biederman said in a news release. “I look forward to working closely with the community to create a vibrant and thriving local economy.”

While Biederman focuses on local business, communications and event specialist Kelley Crimmins is charged with enhancing resident engagement and awareness through digital marketing campaigns, community events, town halls and other public events. Serving in a similar capacity for the city of Plano Parks and Recreation Department in Plano, Texas, Crimmins’ background also boasts a decade of experience as a news reporter before entering public service.

“Transparency promotes accountability and provides information about what their government is doing, something many Americans expect from their local leaders,” she said in the release. “Working together with stakeholders and our residents, I hope to build upon the Village’s reputation of excellence and engagement and look forward to forming positive relationships with our community and its residents in the process.”

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner said is he is excited to announce the addition of the two new team members who will play key roles in advancing economic development and fostering stronger community engagement.

“Welcoming Kim and Kelley to our team represents an exciting step forward for the village of Antioch,” Gartner said in the release. “Their combined expertise will be instrumental in continuing the village’s forward momentum of local economic growth, enhancing communication, and deepening engagement with our residents and business community.”