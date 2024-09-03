Wisconsin man dies in crash near Antioch

ANTIOCH – Lake County Sheriff’s crash investigators are looking into an overnight single-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred in unincorporated Antioch.

About 4:45 a.m. Sept. 2, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Grass Lake Road and Bluff Lane, an unincorporated area near Antioch, for a crash in which a vehicle struck a tree, according to a news release. A 2009 Pontiac Vibe was located on the south side of the roadway, and both the car and tree had major damage.

The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Joseph Eli, of Neenah, Wisconsin. On Sept. 3, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office that indicate Eli died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.