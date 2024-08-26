Excessive heat warning issued in Sauk Valley for Monday and Tuesday

Heat index values could reach as high as 115 degrees Monday and Tuesday in the Sauk Valley. (Photo provided by the National Weather Service)

DIXON — Dangerously hot conditions will permeate northern Illinois over the next couple days, leading weather officials to warn residents about the dangers of heat-related illnesses.

Heat index values between 105 and 115 degrees are expected throughout Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Little relief from the heat is anticipated Monday night as temperatures might drop to the mid- to upper 70s.

Heat index values are predicted to be between 100 and 110 degrees Tuesday, with the highest values expected south of U.S. 30. There is potential for an outflow boundary and scattered afternoon storms to lead to slightly cooler temperatures than currently forecast north of U.S. 30, according to the NWS.

Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.

The NWS says to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Call 911 if symptoms of a heat stroke are present.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those symptoms include: