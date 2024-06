A lightning strike touches down Tuesday night in Crystal Lake while a tumultuous thunderstorm brings sheets of rain, powerful winds, hail and tornado warnings throughout McHenry County. (Shaw Local News Network)

Parts of LaSalle and DeKalb Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is set to expire at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, and northern Illinois remains under a severe thunderstom watch through 8 p.m. Sunday.