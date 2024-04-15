Prosecutors seek $3,000 fine against Trump over social media posts that they say violate gag order

Former President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan criminal court with his legal team ahead of the start of jury selection in New York, Monday, April 15, 2024. (Jabin Botsford/Pool Photo via AP) (Jabin Botsford/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Prosecutors in the New York hush money case against Donald Trump have asked a judge to fine the former president $3,000 over social media posts about key witnesses.

The request was made Monday ahead of jury selection, with prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's office seeking a $1,000 fine for each of three posts that they say violate gag order that bars him from commenting on witnesses.

Last week, Trump used his Truth Social platform to call two important witnesses -- his former lawyer Michael Cohen and the adult film actor Stormy Daniels — “two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!”