Antioch Township buys shuttered school for new center

Antioch Township has finalized its acquisition of Faith Evangelical Lutheran School to be revitalized and serve as the new township center. (Mick Zawislak)

ANTIOCH – Antioch Township has finalized its acquisition of Faith Evangelical Lutheran School to be revitalized and serve as the new township center.

“This remarkable opportunity enables the township to centralize all its necessary services in one facility,” Antioch Township Supervisor Tom Shaughnessy said in a news release. “This consolidation will enhance the township’s operational efficiency and accessibility to the public and provide residents with various activities. These forward-thinking initiatives exemplify Antioch Township’s commitment to mindful fiscal management.”

To help offset the cost of modernizing and repurposing the older or worn spaces in the former school, Antioch Township will seek grant funding combined with revenue from the buyout of its shared co-op office location.

This collaborative effort between the Antioch Township Board and the Village of Antioch highlights their shared commitment to consolidation, efficiency, and economic responsibility.

The Township closed on the purchase of Faith Evangelical Lutheran School, located at 1275 Main St., on March 20, and hopes to begin renovations by May 15, according to the release.

Township officials will continue planning the new building design while exploring competitive construction and design proposals.

“Our early comprehensive plan survey results prove that Antioch residents want us in town. My administration’s goal has been to grow our services while finding a cost-effective, easily accessible, centralized location to benefit the entire community. I believe this location does just that,” Shaughnessy said in the release.

“I would like to congratulate Antioch Township on the purchase of the Faith Lutheran property,” Antioch Mayor Scob Gartner said in the release. “I am encouraged to witness the Township of Antioch’s progress in securing a new township building to optimize service delivery for the entire Antioch community. This achievement reflects positively on the township’s commitment to efficient operations, and I applaud their ongoing efforts to better meet resident needs.”

Antioch Township invites the public to follow its progress on social media and the Antioch Township website, www.antiochtownshipil.gov