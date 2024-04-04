Scientists discover diabetes breakthrough in cow’s milk

A brown bovine from southern Brazil has made history as the first transgenic cow capable of producing human insulin in her milk.

The advancement, led by researchers from the University of Illinois and the Universidade de São Paulo in Brazil, could eventually eliminate drug scarcity and high costs for people with diabetes. The project, which began in 1992, is now the longest-ongoing genetically modified livestock project for agriculture.

Matt Wheeler, professor in the Department of Animal Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, said an efficient system to collect and purify insulin products — and Food and Drug Administration approval — are still needed before transgenic cows could supply insulin for the world’s diabetics.

But Wheeler is confident that day is coming. “I could see a future where a 100-head herd, equivalent to a small Illinois or Wisconsin dairy, could produce all the insulin needed for the country,” he said.

In Brazil, Wheeler’s colleagues inserted a segment of human DNA coding for proinsulin, the protein precursor of the active form of insulin, into the cell nuclei of 10 cow embryos. The embryos were implanted in normal cow uteruses. One transgenic calf was born. When the calf matured, lactation was induced and the team found the calf had the ability to produce human proinsulin, which could be processed into bioactive human insulin.

Wheeler said the team was also able to target mammary gland tissue to harness the power of protein and contain insulin in the milk alone.

“Mother Nature designed the mammary gland as a factory to make protein really, really efficiently,” he said. “We can take advantage of that system to produce a protein that can help hundreds of millions of people worldwide.”

Researchers can’t confidently say how much insulin could be made during a typical lactation. However, Wheeler said that if a cow could produce one gram of insulin per liter of milk, the average Holstein produces 40 to 50 liters per day. That’s a significant amount of insulin, he said, especially if just 0.0347 milligrams is a typical unit of insulin.

“That means each gram is equivalent to 28,818 units of insulin,” Wheeler said. “And that’s just one liter. Holsteins can produce 50 liters per day. You can do the math.”

The next step is to reclone the cow and carry out full lactation cycles as well as biological safety testing. Wheeler said the goal is to produce a herd of transgenic cows for insulin production.

“With regard to mass producing insulin in milk, you’d need specialized, high-health-status facilities for the cattle, but it’s nothing too out of the ordinary for our well-established dairy industry,” he said. “We know what we are doing with our cows.”

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.