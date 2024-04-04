Odd animal behavior a side effect of solar eclipse

People are talking about the birds and the bees and the total solar eclipse.

But they may be missing the peripheral effects of Monday’s total solar eclipse on animals, especially those in the path of totality.

“The side consequences are more impactful on animals than the actual eclipse,” said Angela Green-Miller, a University of Illinois professor who works with animal behavior, animal systems and welfare.

It’s things like increased traffic among eclipse watchers that farmers and animal managers should prepare for, she said. While the eclipse itself will last only about four minutes, other impacts last for hours.

Having experienced a four-hour drive taking eight hours after the last total solar eclipse, Green-Miller encourages farmers to plan ahead.

Be aware that feed deliveries might be delayed in slow traffic. Also, if transporting animals to market that day, think of their welfare if there are long traffic delays, she said.

During the eclipse itself, animals will often react either like it’s sunset or a storm is coming. It might create some confusion for animals outdoors, but animals indoors might not notice the difference, she said.

Be sure livestock or other animals that take shelter from storms or at night have access to their shelter during the eclipse, she said. For pets, make sure dogs are on a leash or have shelter as well, because they may run away if they are scared, she said.

Animal experts know from experience how animals are likely to react during an eclipse, said Brent Pease, assistant professor in the forestry department at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. Since the mid-1900s, much has been written on how wildlife responds.

“Birds generally become quiet. Nocturnal insects, like crickets, vocalize. Spiders repair their webs. Bees retreat to their hives,” he said.

What’s different now is the increased input from technology to observe this behavior. And the ability to “engage the public with the scientific process,” said Pease, who is involved with Eclipse SoundScapes, a citizen-science project led by NASA.

He leads the Sounds of Nature Project, based in Illinois, where people are given devices to record the sounds of nature to monitor biodiversity. The data collected helps protect diversity in nature.

The Eclipse Soundscapes project does the same thing but records the sounds of nature — before, during and after — the eclipse to gather data about the impact on animal behavior. About 100 people involved with Pease’s Illinois-based project will join the national effort. “For Soundscape, SIU is increasing data capacity collection by 25%,” he said.

Pease is also excited about how the sound project can engage others. The eclipse itself is mostly a visual experience, but by drawing attention to how wildlife sounds change, it can engage individuals who cannot see the moon shade the sun. The National Federation of the Blind is supporting the sound-based efforts, he said.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.