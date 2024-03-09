‘Spring forward’ this weekend for Daylight Saving Time

The sun sets over a rural Somonauk field in southern DeKalb County in this Shaw Local file photo on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 10, 2024, for most of the country. (Mark Busch)

Northern Illinois residents should prepare to set their clocks to “spring forward’ for Daylight Saving Time this weekend. It’s also a good time to check for expired batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, urged the state fire marshal.

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, which means an hour of sleep will vanish for most Americans. The ritual reverses on Nov. 3 when clocks “fall back” as daylight saving time ends.

Check your smoke, carbon monoxide alarms

In tune with the clock adjustments, checking the emergency alarms in your house that detect smoke or carbon monoxide can be vital to ensuring a safe home. The chances of dying in a home fire is reduced by 55% in homes with working smoke alarms, according to a news release from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

The fire marshal’s office recommends installing new 10-year sealed battery alarms and testing, inspecting and replacing broken or expired smoke and CO alarms this weekend.

Those with functional alarms with removable batteries also are encouraged to change them out. An Illinois law that took effect Jan. 1, 2023, now requires 10-year sealed smoke alarms be installed in all homes built before 1988 or that do not have hardwired smoke detectors, according to a news release.

Residents also are encouraged to review their home’s fire-escape plan with family and hold a drill to practice the plan.

In fires where smoke alarms were present but did not operate, more than two out five of the smoke alarms had missing or disconnected batteries. Dead batteries accounted for 25% of smoke alarm failures, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Thanks to the state’s “Be Alarmed!” program, more than 2,000 Illinois homes and 4,600 residents in 2023 received new smoke alarms and were educated about the importance of having a fire safety plan. Since the program began in 2018, 280 active fire departments from more than 61 counties in the state have installed 24,548 10-year sealed battery alarms and have reached 17,165 people providing them with lifesaving fire safety education.

Other tips for surviving the spring forward

It’s meant to be a chance for those coming out of winter hibernation to take advantage of the most hours of sunlight. That doesn’t mean it won’t be disruptive to one’s sleep schedule, The Associated Press reported.

Go to bed a little earlier Friday and Saturday nights, and try to get more morning light. Moving up daily routines, like dinner time or when you exercise, also may help cue your body to start adapting, sleep experts advise.

Afternoon naps and caffeine as well as evening light from phones and other electronic devices can make adjusting to an earlier bedtime harder.

How does the time change affect your health?

Fatal car crashes temporarily jump the first few days after the spring time change, according to a study of U.S. traffic fatalities. The risk was highest in the morning, and researchers attributed it to sleep deprivation.

Then there’s the cardiac connection. The American Heart Association points to studies that suggest an uptick in heart attacks on the Monday after daylight saving time begins, and in strokes for two days afterward.

Doctors already know that heart attacks, especially severe ones, are a bit more common on Mondays generally – and in the morning, when blood is more clot-prone.

It’s not clear why the time change would add to the Monday connection, Sanchez said, although probably something about the abrupt circadian disruption exacerbates factors such as high blood pressure in people already at risk.

What happens to your brain when it’s lighter later?

The brain has a master clock that is set by exposure to sunlight and darkness. This circadian rhythm is a roughly 24-hour cycle that determines when we become sleepy and when we’re more alert. The patterns change with age, one reason that early-to-rise youngsters evolve into hard-to-wake teens.

Morning light resets the rhythm. By evening, levels of a hormone called melatonin begin to surge, triggering drowsiness. Too much light in the evening – that extra hour from daylight saving time – delays that surge and the cycle gets out of sync.

Sleep deprivation is linked to heart disease, cognitive decline, obesity and numerous other problems. And that circadian clock affects more than sleep, also influencing things like heart rate, blood pressure, stress hormones and metabolism.

The Associated Press contributed.