Metra new fare switch off to rocky start with Ventra app down

Commuters board a Metra train in Geneva in this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, file photo. (Sandy Bressner)

Metra’s debut of a new system for fares and zones hit a snag when its Ventra app crashed Thursday morning.

“The Ventra app is currently down. Technical support is working to resolve the issue. Updated information will be provided once the issue has been resolved,” officials said in an alert.

Thursday marked the commuter railroad’s switch to selling tickets primarily from Ventra and new automated machines, which are being installed across the region.

In-person sales of tickets have been discontinued.

But many regular commuters use the Ventra app for monthly passes.

