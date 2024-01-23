Sauk Valley school delays, cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024

Snow plow Plow trucks pass each other on Hart Road in Batavia during a snow storm. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Icy road conditions are causing Sauk Valley-area school districts to declare two-hour start delays and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Here is a list of schools that have changed their school schedules for today:

Amboy School District. No school.

Ashton-Franklin schools. No school.

Dixon Public Schools No. 170. No school.

Morrison Community School District. No school.

Newman Central Catholic High School, Sterling, No school.

Oregon Community School District No. 220, No school.

Polo Community School District. E-learning day.

Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico,. Two-hour delay.

River Bend School District. Remote learning day.

Rock Falls High School. E-learning day.

Rock Falls Elementary School District No. 13. E-learning day.

Sauk Valley Christian Academy, Sterling. No school.

Sauk Valley Community College. Day classes are remote. A decision about evening classes will be made by noon.

St. Anne Catholic School, Dixon. No school.

Sterling Public Schools. No school.

Unity Christian School in Fulton. Two-hour delay.