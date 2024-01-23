NWS: Dense fog rolling into Sauk Valley

A pedestrian trudges through the snow along the Dixon riverfront Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Temps rose above freezing making an afternoon stroll much more bearable. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — The National Weather Service is warning drivers to be prepared for the possibility of dense fog into early Wednesday morning.

A dense fog warning issued by the NWS on Tuesday afternoon indicated dense fog could rapidly develop as the sun sets across the advisory area, which includes Whiteside, Ogle and Lee counties. The fog could possibly freeze, leading to slick conditions on untreated surfaces. Visibility was expected to drop as low as a quarter of a mile at times.

The advisory was put into place for Tuesday night until 9 a.m. Wednesday but may need to be extended, the NWS reported.

Weather officials are warning motorists who encounter fog to slow down, use their headlights, and to leave plenty of distance between themselves and the vehicles ahead of them.

The freezing rain that fell on the Sauk Valley region Tuesday morning tapered to light rain and drizzle as of midday, with temperatures in the mid-30s. Rain was expected to start Tuesday evening and overnight from south to north. The NWS expects this freezing rain to be less impactful than the last couple of mornings; however, with ground temperatures around freezing, forecasters expected some surfaces, especially untreated, to become slick.

Rain is expected mainly before noon Wednesday, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Chances of rain will linger from Wednesday night through Thursday night, with highs of 37 and lows of 33.

The warmup also is causing the NWS to caution people to be aware of thawing that could cause large pieces of ice and snow to fall from roofs, buildings and other large structures.