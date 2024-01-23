Northern Illinois residents wake up to icy, slippery roads

A McHenry Township snow removal truck clears roads in the Wonder Lake area in this 2021 file photo (Sam Lounsberry)

Residents throughout northern Illinois were waking up Tuesday to icy and slippery roads that could make for a treacherous morning commute.

Some school districts canceled classes Tuesday morning because of the icy conditions. In Kane County, the sheriff’s office asked motorists to make every effort not to drive Tuesday morning due to the icy conditions.

“We are experiencing many vehicles that have gone off the roadway overnight, numerous tow companies not responding until conditions improve, and plows having to drive backwards just to keep the salt under their tires,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that’s in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday. The alert was issued for parts of DeKalb, Lee, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall and northern Will and Cook counties.

A longer winter weather advisory will extend until noon Tuesday for parts of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake and Ogle counties, including the cities of Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Belvidere, McHenry, Woodstock, Waukegan, Rochelle, Oregon, and Byron.

The weather service also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Cook and Will counties that warned of elevated ice accumulation on untreated roads and sidewalks. There also was an elevated fog risk for Tuesday afternoon and evening that could reduce visibility to below one-quarter of a mile at times, the weather service said.

“Freezing rain will continue through the morning leading to accumulations of ice on untreated roads and sidewalks. Closer to the Wisconsin state line, the freezing rain may change to a period of wet snow after daybreak,” the weather service said.