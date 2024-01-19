Will the Bears take a QB? Get to know the options in 2024 NFL Draft

USC quarterback Caleb Williams throws during the first half against UCLA during the 2023 season. Williams is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. (Ashley Landis/AP)

The Bears hold the No. 1 overall draft pick in April. They have decisions to make at both coordinator positions before they decide what to do with quarterback Justin Fields.

That said, general manager Ryan Poles’ evaluations of this rookie quarterback group should play a role in what the Bears decide to do at quarterback. Much of the discussion is around potential No. 1 overall prospects Caleb Williams from USC and Drake Maye from North Carolina.

But the Bears are in a unique position to take a quarterback pretty much whenever they want. In addition to the No. 1 pick, they hold the No. 9 overall pick. If they want to keep Fields, they still could look to take a QB later in the draft. With a wealth of draft picks, they have the ability to trade into or out of pretty much any area of the draft that they want.

Last week at Halas Hall, Poles echoed his comments from last year when he said that he would have to be “blown away” by a prospect to select him with the first pick. To Poles, maturity and leadership are huge deals. Then, of course, there’s game tape and what a player has shown on the field.

He made a point to say that he wants to see quarterbacks who have bigger sample sizes of production. Most of this year’s top quarterbacks have that.

“You’ve got to stack year after year after year,” Poles said. “So, historically, we’ll look at those quarterbacks that have been able to be productive for a long period of time and kind of mirror that and compare that to some of the guys in the draft.”

So who exactly are the options? Here’s a look at the quarterbacks likely to hear their names in the NFL draft.

Caleb Williams, USC, junior

Williams (6-1, 215) has been highly heralded since high school, when he was the No. 2-ranked high school quarterback in 2021 behind only Quinn Ewers, the current Texas quarterback. Williams began his career at Oklahoma, followed Lincoln Riley to USC and won the Heisman Trophy in 2022. Williams has thrown for 93 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions in 37 career games. He has an unbelievable arm and is an elite playmaker when plays break down.

Drake Maye, North Carolina, redshirt sophomore

Maye (6-4, 230) has ideal size for an NFL quarterback, plus a rocket arm. He can make pretty much any throw, and he’s incredibly mobile within the pocket. If any quarterback keeps Williams from becoming the first overall pick, it will be Maye. The North Carolina native chose to play for the Tar Heels over offers from Alabama, Clemson and Georgia. Maye threw for 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 30 college games.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy warms up before the Rose Bowl against Alabama on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (Kyusung Gong/AP)

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan, junior

McCarthy (6-3, 202) has something nobody else on this list does – a 27-1 record as a starter and a national championship. With weapons all over the field in the run and pass game, the Michigan offense didn’t have to ask McCarthy to do too much. McCarthy finished his college career with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 40 appearances. He had a career-high 2,991 passing yards in 2023. He’s not a running quarterback, but he’s more mobile than he gets credit for. McCarthy may have played his way into a first-round pick.

Jayden Daniels, LSU, senior

Heisman Trophy winner Daniels (6-4, 210) is the best running threat of all these quarterbacks. He ran for 1,134 yards and threw for 3,812 yards during the 2023 season, totaling 50 combined touchdowns (40 throwing, 10 rushing). Daniels began his career at Arizona State, where he spent three years before transferring to LSU. He was the most electric player in college football this season, but questions remain about how his game might translate to the NFL. Daniels also could be tempting for teams picking in the first round.

Bo Nix, Oregon, senior

Nix (6-2, 217) threw for 4,508 yards with 45 touchdowns and three interceptions in 14 games this season. Those are staggering numbers. He took advantage of the COVID-19 year and played five full seasons of college football at Auburn and later at Oregon. Nix is a bit of a wild card. He could be a late first-round pick, or he might not hear his name until the third round. Nix will participate at the Senior Bowl next month.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington, senior

Like Nix, Penix Jr. (6-3, 213) took advantage of his COVID-19 eligibility. Penix has been in college since 2018 and will be 24 when he begins his rookie season in the NFL. He began his career at Indiana before transferring to Washington and leading the Huskies to an appearance in the national championship game. He threw for 4,903 yards with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2023.

Michael Pratt, Tulane, senior

Pratt (6-3, 220) has been slinging the football at Tulane for several years. He declared for the draft, leaving his bonus COVID-19 year on the table. In the past two seasons, Tulane won 12 and 11 games – the program’s first double-digit win totals since 1998. Pratt has prototypical size for an NFL QB. He totaled 90 touchdown passes and 26 interceptions in 46 games over four years. Pratt will have a chance to prove himself in February at the Senior Bowl.

Other names to know