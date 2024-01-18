Silvy: Wildcard weekend shows how much work Bears still have left

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half Sunday in Arlington, Texas. (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

I’ve never experienced vitriol like this.

When asked if I wanted the Bears to keep Justin Fields, I responded by saying, “You’re probably not going to like my answer, but as of now, I would take Caleb Williams.”

He gasped, paused, then yelled, “C’mon, bro! Keep Justin and draft Marvin Harrison Jr. Fields, Harrison, and DJ Moore cannot be stopped. I don’t want Caleb!”

This wasn’t a social media exchange. This wasn’t with a Bears fan on the street.

This was a conversation with my nine-year-old son.

Home for the playoffs, literally.

It ain’t fun.

Here were my biggest takeaways watching the teams the Bears strive to be:

• For those like my son who want Harrison, I hope you watched this weekend’s performances from the wide receiver position. The top performances from winning teams were Romeo Doubs (151 yards), Rashee Rice (130), Amon-Ra St. Brown (110), Nico Collins (96), David Moore (66) and Stefon Diggs (52).

Rice was drafted in the second round, Collins the third, Doubs and St. Brown the fourth, Diggs in the fifth and Moore in the seventh.

The top receiver this weekend 181 yards was Puka Nacua, who was selected in the fifth round of this past seasons’ draft.

While Harrison is awesome, you don’t have to put all your eggs in his basket to get great production.

And therein lies the rub: that’s also a blind spot for Ryan Poles.

While he could’ve had Nacua, Poles elected to draft Tyler Scott a round earlier.

Poles also wasted a third-round pick on Velus Jones Jr. and a second-round pick on Chase Claypool. In order for the Bears to join offensive elite, Poles and his scouting staff must do a better job at wide receiver.

• I’ve always asked this from the Bears offense: make it make sense. Did you see the way Lions OC Ben Johnson and Texans OC Bobby Slowick Jr. schemed guys open for their teams? It made sense, didn’t it?

If only the Bears wanted to interview them as head coaching candidates along with Jim Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel. Now that would make sense.

• I have liked the names that have been publicized in the Bears offensive coordinator search. Shane Waldron, Clint Kubiak and Greg Roman. All three have play-calling experience as I don’t believe the Bears or Matt Eberflus can afford to hire an inexperienced OC. Roman was the coordinator for both Harbaughs. I loved what he was able to do in 2011 rebuilding Alex Smith’s career while also drafting and developing Colin Kaepernick. He also developed Lamar Jackson into an MVP candidate in Baltimore. At the very least, he’s a great guy to talk to regarding his thoughts on Fields and how to develop quarterbacks even if you don’t hire him.

• Stop hating on Caleb Williams simply because you want the Bears to keep Fields. If you don’t know anything about Williams, don’t make stuff up just to drag him down. Do your research.

• Can you name more Bears quarterbacks you have liked in your lifetime or more Bears offensive coordinators?

• Does it get any worse than back-to-back weekends of watching the Packers beat the Bears for the 10th straight time and then step up in class and whip the Cowboys 48-32? This was going to be a rebuilding season for Green Bay. This was supposed to be the year Packers fans found out how the rest of us lived with a developing quarterback. Jordan Love threw for almost 4,200 yards and 32 touchdowns. You know the stat by now, no Bears QB has ever thrown for 4,000 yards or 30 TDs and Love did it in his first year as starter.

• Love’s passer rating in his first playoff game was 157.2, the same as rookie CJ Stroud, who was also started his first playoff game. In 104 years of football, no Bears quarterback has had a passer rating that high in a postseason game. In 1940, Sid Luckman had a rating of 156.2 but only threw four passes for 88 yards and a TD. The highest by any Bears QB with at least 10 pass attempts is none other than Steve Fuller in 1984 when he had a 143.7 rating against Washington. Incredible.

• Has there ever been a more fair trade than theJared Goff for Matthew Stafford Rams-Lions deal?

The Rams used it to win a Super Bowl and now the Lions used it to rebuild and now beat the Rams in a playoff game. Between the Lions and the Packers in the divisional round, Poles has some work to do when it comes to taking the north and never giving it back.

