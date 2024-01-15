Northern Illinois remains under wind chill warning through Tuesday

Snow and ice cover branches on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 as temperatures plunged below zero Saturday night and remained through the day. The frigid weather followed a winter storm on Friday that deposited 10-12 inches across the region. (Earleen Hinton)

Northern Illinois remains under a wind chill warning for the second straight day, and the warning now goes through noon Tuesday.

The wind chill warning covers Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Will, Grundy, La Salle, Bureau, Lee, Ogle, Whiteside and Carroll counties. After that, most of the region is under a wind chill advisory from noon Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday. Wind chills are not expected to climb above -10 until Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service forecast says DeKalb, Dixon and Rochelle could see -40 wind chills on Tuesday morning. Exposed skin could become frostbitten in as little as 30 minutes. Those who have to be outside are urged to wear hats and gloves, layers and cover exposed skin.

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are expected to continue through mid-week. Slightly "milder" temperatures and wind chills are expected on Wednesday and Thursday before the region receives another shot of Arctic cold towards the end of the week.

The National Weather Service also says another couple of shots of snow are possible. The first comes Monday night south of Interstate 80, while the second chance is Wednesday into Thursday for the entire region.