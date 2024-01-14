Northern Illinois remains in wind chill warning Sunday morning; cold temps to continue

The Woodstock Square is covered Saturday in the wake of overnight snow. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Northern Illinois is still under a wind chill warning to start Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, and the bitterly cold temperatures will remain until at least Wednesday.

Residents should expect wind chills as low as 10 degrees to 30 degrees below zero. Exposed skin could become frostbitten in as little as 30 minutes. Those who have to be outside are urged to wear hats and cloves, layers and cover exposed skin.

Here’s a breakdown of the forecast wind chills today through Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Vlw4TFm7Gy — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 14, 2024

The wind chill warning that goes through noon Sunday covers Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Will, Grundy, La Salle counties. After that, the region is under a wind chill advisory from noon Sunday through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

For Bureau, Lee, Ogle, Whiteside and Carroll counties, the wind chill warning is through noon Tuesday.

Drifting and blowing snow made some roads impassible Saturday evening, with vehicles stuck in ditches and the Illinois Department of Transportation warning residents to avoid unnecessary travel.