Silvy: Despite leadership changes, Bears begin down familiar path

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus walks off the field after a game against the Cleveland Browns during the 2023 season. (David Richard/AP)

Let’s start with the good news.

There have been much worse season-ending press conferences at Halas Hall.

Now the bad news. ...

The Bears never learn their lesson from touching the hot stove.

And now general manager Ryan Poles has his hand out reaching for the fire.

New boss, same as the old boss.

In 2021, GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, already on the hot seat, drafted Justin Fields.

In 2022, the Bears fired Pace and Nagy but refused to hire a new team president, allowing Ted Phillips a seat on the hiring committee.

In 2023, Phillips retired, and Kevin Warren was hired, inheriting a coach and GM..

And 2024 begins with a coaching staff needing to be rebuilt, while the head coach gets to stay.

I call it the circle of suck.

Poles has a young, talented roster that he built from scratch. He holds a pocket full of cash for free agency. He controls the draft and finally could select the franchise’s first star quarterback since Sid Luckman.

And he could’ve hired a new head coach from one of the best crops of free agent coaches in NFL history.

But instead of going for it on his final down, Poles played it conservative and elected to punt.

That’s so Bears.

Poles and Warren countered that it’s team stability.

How is it so stable when you need a new offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach, running backs coach and assistant tight ends coach?

Must I remind you that Matt Eberflus chose defensive coordinator Alan Williams and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to begin with, and now you’re trusting him to hire coordinators again?

Why is it fair to critically evaluate Justin Fields all season when there could be an upgrade but not hold Eberflus to that same standard?

Every Bears fan would want Poles to replace Lucas Patrick with a better center or Eddie Jackson with an improved safety option, so where’s that same energy with Eberflus?

While Eberflus has done some admirable things during a turbulent season, he has more bad losses this year with the three historic collapses to Denver, Detroit and Cleveland along with the two bookend defeats to Green Bay in which the Bears were outscored 55-29 than good wins. Eberflus’ seven wins came against Sam Howell, Brian Hoyer, Bryce Young, Joshua Dobbs, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray and Taylor Heinicke. Four of those seven victories came against coaches that have been fired.

If Eberflus was a head coaching free agent, he’d go without an interview and be hired as a defensive coordinator.

It’s just another case in Bears history where the franchise has decided to go halfway.

I just wish Warren did more research on what killed many of the past Bears teams instead of reminiscing about his time with the St Louis Rams. Don’t get me wrong, Warren is a wonderful leader for this Bears organization, and absolutely nobody missed Phillips’ presence at Halas Hall, but Warren tried to compare Dick Vermeil to Eberflus multiple times.

Vermeil was 9-23 in his first two years with the Rams before winning the Super Bowl in 1999.

And while Eberflus is a similar 10-24 in his first two years with the Bears, Vermeil previously took the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 1980 and four straight playoff appearances. The last Bears coach to take a team to four straight playoff appearances was Mike Ditka in the late 1980s.

Speaking of great coaches, Poles spent many years in Kansas City watching Andy Reid be the epicenter of that franchise’s turnaround. What is it about Eberflus that makes Poles think he has his Andy Reid?

In 2017, Chiefs GM Brett Veach was convinced Patrick Mahomes was worth trading up for despite already having Alex Smith, but he knew he needed guidance and approval from Reid. During a pre-draft visit, Mahomes and Reid met for hours going over plays and concepts to see if the two could have a future together. After the meeting, Reid looked at Veach and gave him a thumbs up. The Chiefs traded up, and the rest is franchise-altering history.

Who is that guy who can sit with Caleb Williams or Drake Maye before this year’s draft for the Bears?

Eberflus and his next Getsy? Do you trust them to get it right?

It could’ve been Jim Harbaugh.

Or Mike Vrabel.

Or Ben Johnson.

Instead, Poles is reaching for the stove like many before him.

And Bears fans everywhere fear we’re about to be burned yet again.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.