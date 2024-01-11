Out-of-state abortions in Illinois spike by almost 50%

The number of women traveling to Illinois for abortion care rose by nearly 50% in 2022, the same year the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, new data shows.

In 2021, 11,307 abortions involving out-of-state residents occurred compared to 16,849 in 2022. That’s 5,542 more, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday.

It’s a familiar trend for Planned Parenthood of Illinois, President Jennifer Welch said Wednesday.

“Out-of-state patients now make up nearly a quarter of our abortion patients. This is direct evidence of abortion bans and restrictions negatively impacting the ability for people to equitably access care,” Welch said.

In total, 56,457 patients in Illinois had abortion procedures or medication in 2022 in contrast with 51,797 in 2021, a 9% increase, the IDPH reported.

The 2022 data, the state’s most recent, also indicates a rise in the percentage of younger patients seeking abortion care over 2021.

Currently, 14 states ban abortion, including nearby Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Eleven have restrictions ranging from six to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

The influx of nonresidents comes amid a push by Gov. JB Pritzker to make Illinois a safe haven for abortion rights after Roe v. Wade fell.

The Pritzker administration has “strengthened legal protections for providers and patients, increased Title X funding, and removed co-pays for birth control and medication abortions,” spokesman Alex Gough said.

“These actions were taken knowing full well that women everywhere would come to Illinois for care because basic rights are being denied in their home states. We are confident we have the capacity to continue providing these services to anyone seeking them out,” Gough said.

The largest demographic receiving abortions in 2022 comprised 36,444 women ages 18 through 29.

The smallest demographic comprised 1,615 patients under age 18. However, that younger group experienced the highest percentage increase in abortions, 25%, since 2021 when 1,297 occurred.

“Abortion rates for all ages fluctuate year to year, so it’s difficult to draw conclusions from one year’s data,” Welch said. “However consistently the largest age group PPIL sees is 20 to 34-years-old, making up nearly 75% of our patients.

“It’s important to remember, the majority of young people voluntarily tell a parent about an unplanned pregnancy,” she said. Those who do not may have fears of abuse, loss of financial support and homelessness, or having to give birth against their will, she added.

The IDPH numbers also showed about 49% of abortions in 2022 took place at less than eight weeks of gestation.

Over 56% of abortions in 2022 involved medication and about 42% involved a medical procedure.

Welch noted Planned Parenthood of Illinois has served clients seeking abortions from 40 states. The agency also has opened up health centers near Wisconsin and Indiana to meet the need.

Pritzker’s Republican opponent in the 2022 gubernatorial election, former state Sen. Darren Bailey, said “the governor and Democrats in Illinois blatantly disregard the sanctity of life, as evidenced by these heart-wrenching numbers.

“Their extremist stance on abortion is out of touch with the core values of most Americans. ... This is not just a policy failure; it’s a moral catastrophe,” Bailey said.

