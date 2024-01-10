Northern Illinois under winter storm watch early Friday through Saturday morning

Much of Northern Illinois is in for another round of snow after National Weather Service forecasts show the potential for more than 6 more inches of snow and wind gusts up to 45 to 50 mph starting late Thursday night.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that covers the majority of northern Illinois starting at 3 a.m. Friday and running through noon Saturday. The watch applies to McHenry, Lake, Cook, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, DeKalb, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Will and Grundy counties. For Whiteside and Bureau counties, the winter storm watch goes into effect at 9 p.m. Thursday and lasts until noon Saturday.

The forecast calls for periods of heavy snow. Blowing snow is possible with this storm, and the National Weather Service said in a Wednesday news release that traveling on Friday could be dangerous. Areas of blowing snow may reduce visibility, and these conditions will impact the morning and evening Friday commutes. The strongest winds with the potential for blizzard conditions are expected Friday evening into early Saturday.

The potential for a snowstorm follows a brief reprieve Wednesday. The National Weather Service has snowfall totals ranging between 1 and 4 inches for most of the area over the last three days, with DeKalb getting the most. However, much of the area already had snow on the ground due to snowfalls that came down heavier than expected in places like Morris the previous weekend.

Overnight temperatures Wednesday into Thursday will settle around freezing, though early morning wind chills will be brisk and in the teens as children return to school after many districts held snow days or e-learning days Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to plummet over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, which forecasts windchills Sunday into Monday could fall to 20 below zero at times.

With winter weather in full swing, here are some winter storm safety tips from the Federal Emergency Management Agency:

• Stay off roads if at all possible.

• If trapped in your car, stay inside.

• Limit your time outside.

• If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing.

• Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

• Reduce the risk of a heart attack. Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.

• Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia and begin treatment right away.

• Check on neighbors. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.

Also, heavy snow combined with strong winds can cause tree branches to fall, leading to power outages, according to the NWS. Here are some tips from Accuweather on how to stay safe during a power outage:

• If the power goes out in a winter weather event, temperatures can drop significantly. Make sure to keep all doors to the outside shut. Use towels to block drafts coming in from window and door cracks.

• It’s also possible to insulate windows with black blankets. The black draws heat from the sun. If the sun’s beams are coming through the window, put the blankets on the floor where the sun is directly shining instead.

• Running a bathtub of hot water also draws in heat to the house.

• Turning faucets to a trickle helps prevent pipes from freezing. If needed, wrap pipes in insulation or newspaper. Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.

• Don’t rely on gas stoves, charcoal grills or other open-flame heat sources. Deadly carbon monoxide gas – which is odorless and invisible – may build up in your home.

• Carbon monoxide poisoning, fire and electric shock are hazards during an outage. Place generators away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

• If you live in an area prone to blizzards, install carbon monoxide alarms. It’s best to put one on every floor in central locations. If the alarm sounds, move quickly to fresh air either outdoors or by an open window. Call for help and remain there until emergency personnel arrive.

• Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. These appliances are well insulated, so food will keep for hours if opening the door is kept to a minimum. In the winter, a ready supply of snow or ice from outside can be placed in a plastic bag and put into the fridge or freezer to keep food cold.

For the latest Illinois road conditions, go to Getting Around Illinois.