Brandon Johnson FILE - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addresses the crowd before President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and metropolitan mayors will meet Tuesday to discuss the ongoing migrant crisis and strategies to deal with the influx of new arrivals.

Tuesday’s discussion topics include the implementation of bus ordinances, such as those adopted by several suburban communities in recent weeks, regional coordination and advocacy opportunities.

“The City of Chicago stands with all municipalities throughout the region that are grappling with this humanitarian crisis sown by Governor Gregg Abbott’s reckless action,” Johnson, who also serves as vice-chair of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, said in a news release.

He added Tuesday’s meeting was essential to maintain a “humane regional response.”

Johnson and suburban mayors have held virtual meetings to help strengthen intelligence sharing, operational alignment and the implementation of bus ordinances across the region. The Metropolitan Mayors Caucus has served a vital role as 200 buses have arrived in the suburban region since Dec. 1.

“Our collective efforts are rooted in providing safe, respectful and compassionate assistance for asylum seekers making their way to their final destination,” Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns, who also heads the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, said in the news release. “This convening is a critical next step to strengthen our collective efforts.”

Since August 2022, Chicago has welcomed about 30,000 new arrivals from the southern border. In December, buses carrying migrants began dropping off their passengers at suburban train stations to skirt some of Chicago’s drop-off restrictions.

On Tuesday, DuPage County officials estimated that roughly 64% of the region’s asylum seekers have passed through the county.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240110/news/mayors-to-meet-in-chicago-to-discuss-migrant-crisis/