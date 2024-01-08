Rock Falls declares snow emergency

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls officials have declared a snow emergency effective 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, until 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

The snow emergency was issued Monday morning, according to a news release. Pursuant to Rock Falls City Code, no parking is permitted on any designated snow route within the city limits during the declared snow emergency period until the snow has been completely cleared from the street.

Odd/even parking restrictions apply on all other streets that are not a designated snow route.

Odd/even parking restrictions end, block by block, once the snow has been removed from the entire width of the street.

Any vehicle parked in violation of Rock Falls City Code Section 18-158 are subject to fines as prescribed in Section 1-41(e)(1) of the Rock Falls City Code, according to the release.