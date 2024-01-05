Blustery conditions, winter storm expected early next week

In this Shaw Local file photo, a sports utility vehicle moves down Devonshire Lane on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Crystal Lake. (Emily Ayers)

A cloudy weekend with snow showers expected Saturday and Sunday will be followed by a blustery start to next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists are predicting a winter storm affecting the region beginning late Monday and continuing through Tuesday.

“We are probably going to see at least some snow, which will likely to lead to some accumulation,” NWS meteorologist Zachary Yack said, adding that it still is too early to estimate snowfall amounts.

Gusty winds and a rain/snow mix could accompany the storm, for which the driving system is currently over Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, Yack said.

The weather system likely will move into the Great Lakes region in the coming days and “could bring accumulating snowfall and could have an impact on travel,” he said.

As to its timing or its potential effect on rush-hour traffic, Yack and his fellow meteorologists will continue to track the storm and offer more specifics as it gets closer.

“The main thing is stay up to date on the forecast,” he said, “because things are probably going to change over the next few days.”

To that end, he recommends that residents seek updates from reputable sources including the NWS and local meteorologists.

