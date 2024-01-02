Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee supports local ag programs

The Palmyra Hillbillies 4-H Club receives a donation from the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

STERLING — The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee presented contributions to local ag programs as part of the committee’s mission of supporting ag education and initiatives.

In 2023, the SVACC Agribusiness Committee presented contributions to the Amboy High School FFA Program, Lee County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom, Palmyra Hillbillies 4-H Club, University of Illinois Extension: Whiteside County 4-H, Sterling High School FFA Program and Dixon FFA Alumni and Supporters.

The SVACC Agribusiness Committee works throughout the year to raise funds in support of ag education. Annually, the committee hosts the Steak Fry in the Country in August to celebrate the ag industry and raises funds for ag initiatives in the Sauk Valley and scholarships for local students.

For more information, contact the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400.