NWS: Occasional snowshowers continue Sunday night, slight chance for sun on New Year’s Day

Those set to go out to celebrate New Year’s Eve can expect light snow and flurries but little surface accumulation throughout northern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service Romeoville office.

That light snow should continue to taper off overnight “and ending at times, maybe change to occasional flurries,” meteorologist Gino Izzi said. Closer to Lake Michigan, in Lake County, some lake affect accumulation of less than an inch is possible.

Izzi warned motorists to watch for slick spots on untreated roads if they go out Sunday night, but didn’t expect any issues for them “atmospherically.”

Those occasional flurries could continue into New Year’s Day, with seasonal highs in the lower 30s. “We might see some sunshine in the afternoon. I wouldn’t bank on it, but there is a small possibility,” Izzi said.

Going into the first week of 2024, the region should expect seasonal temperatures, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens away from Chicago and lows in the 20s in the city.

Still, there are no major winter storms expected for at least the next seven days, Izzi said.

“Beyond seven days we may get into a more active pattern,” he said, but that active winter pattern could hit anywhere “from Memphis to Duluth.”