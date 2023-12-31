NWS: Freezing rain, ice accumulations expected overnight

File photo: Ice and rain water distort the view through a car window as a motorist travels around the Woodstock Square on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

A burst of winter weather, including freezing rain and ice, is expected overnight for much of northern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a winter weather advisory Saturday evening.

Freezing drizzle, along with ice accumulations of less than an inch “especially on bridges, overpasses and elevated surfaces,” is expected through Sunday afternoon, the weather service said.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday for Boone, DeKalb, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties and including the cities of Algonquin, Belvidere, Byron, Crystal Lake, DeKalb, Dixon, McHenry, Oregon, Rochelle, Rockford and Sycamore.

A similar advisory was in effect from 2 a.m. to noon on Sunday for parts of Cook County, as well as DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, La Salle and Will counties, the weather service said. The advisory included the cities of Aurora, Bolingbrook, Buffalo Grove, Carol Stream, Channahon, Coal City, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elgin, Evanston, Gurnee, Joliet, La Salle, Lombard, Manhattan, Marseilles, Mendota, Minooka, Mokena, Morris, Mundelein, Naperville, Northbrook, Oswego, Ottawa, Palatine, Plainfield, Plano, Schaumburg, Streator, Waukegan, Wheaton, Wilmington, Yorkville.

Motorists should slow down and use caution while driving, the weather service warned.

For Illinois road conditions, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com.