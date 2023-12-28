Light snow expected Thursday throughout parts of northern Illinois: NWS

A mix of rain and snow was expected throughout parts of northern Illinois on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Thursday morning for portions of north central and northeast Illinois, as well as Northwest Indiana. The counties covered included Boone, parts of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lee, Lake, La Salle, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, parts of Will, and Winnebago.

A light snow falls in downtown DeKalb on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network)

There was a risk of limited snow west of the Fox River Valley and the Interstate 39 corridor across northern and northwest Illinois mainly on Thursday morning, according to the agency’s hazardous weather outlook.

“Some minor slushy accumulations will be possible where precipitation falls mainly as snow, especially on grassy surfaces and perhaps untreated elevated roadways and bridge decks,” according to the outlook. “Snow accumulations are generally expected to be less than an inch. A mix of rain and snow will continue tonight into Friday before ending, though temperatures are expected to be above freezing.”

Additional hazardous weather over the weekend was not expected at this time, according to the outlook.