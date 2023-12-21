Silvy: Never let continuity get in the way of getting better, Matt Eberflus has to go

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus congratulates his team after a touchdown during a game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 10 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

So much for that playoff dream.

For a week, the optimism was flowing. For three quarters Sunday, the Bears fueled the postseason fire like a burning yule log.

We were thinking three-game winning streak, holiday home wins against the woeful Cardinals and Falcons, and a “Sunday Night Football” finale at Green Bay to reach the postseason.

The 2023 Bears. Don’t call it a comeback.

Montez Sweat looked like a superstar. Joe Flacco simply looked old. The Bears’ takeaways were coming in bunches, including a pick-six.

Fifteen minutes of football later, the Bears stopped balling, and I had a 9-year-old bawling and calling for Matt Eberflus’ job.

I wonder where he got it from?!

Even though this was the first time a Bears loss hurt my heart since 2019, I can handle it. I’m 52, and the Bears have calloused our superfan skin.

But what about the children?

My 9-year-old’s first Bears game was in 2018. Mitch Trubisky threw six touchdowns against the Bucs, and Matt Nagy’s offense produced nearly 500 yards in a 48-10 win.

Shaw Local Bears columnist Marc Silverman with his son Mason at Mason's first Bears game in 2018. (Marc Silverman)

I tweeted a picture of my son Mason with the caption, “not your Daddy’s Chicago Bears.”

Just another Silvy tweet that didn’t age well.

Or, as I like to say, the tweet was right – the Bears aged poorly.

Hopefully, a loss like Sunday’s against the Browns stung team president Kevin Warren like it did my son, since Warren is new at this. He must stand up and say this isn’t good enough, even on a rebuilding team.

I’m counting on Warren to do his research as to why it has been 38 years without a championship, only seven playoff appearances since Mike Ditka coached, four postseason wins during that span and zero star quarterbacks developed.

It’s not a string of bad luck, it’s a total organization failure. So while Warren has sat back and observed without publicly telling us what he’s thinking, I’m hopeful he has come up with real answers to fix the problems.

I’ve been shocked this week by the number of Bears fans defending Eberflus. Hopefully, it’s just the vocal, misguided minority.

The Browns, Lions and Broncos games were not just bad losses where the Bears simply failed to finish. They are three of the worst losses in franchise history. One of these games is bad enough. The Bears have had three of them in the span of 10 weeks.

If you keep Eberflus, he would have to hire a new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. Do you want another version of Luke Getsy and Alan Williams?

With all the head coaching job openings available around the league, no high-quality coordinator would pick the Bears knowing that Eberflus is on the hot seat.

Speaking of all of those vacancies, if Eberflus does get fired by the Bears, do you think any of those teams would consider him as their new head coach? The answer is a resounding no.

So if not one team would consider him as a head coach, why should the Bears?

I’ve also heard that the Bears shouldn’t part with Eberflus because of continuity. Never let “continuity” get in the way of getting better.

The Cubs thought Craig Counsell was better than David Ross. They also thought Joe Maddon was better than Rick Renteria.

Back to Nagy. The Bears claimed continuity as their reason for sticking with Nagy and Ryan Pace after the 8-8 season of 2020. The repercussions are still being felt today.

If the Bears can get better at wide receiver, you do it. If the Bears can get better at offensive line, you do it. In this case, the Bears can get better at coaching, so just do it.

If not for us, for the sake of our children.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.