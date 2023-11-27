Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live updates from U.S. Bank Stadium

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields scrambles up field against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022 season in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

MINNEAPOLIS – Justin Fields and the Bears will take on Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football.” The game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. Monday from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears will look to rebound from last week’s fourth-quarter meltdown against the Detroit Lions. The Vikings are looking to win for the sixth time in their last seven games. The past three games have come with Dobbs at quarterback.

Shaw Local Bears beat writer Sean Hammond is in Minneapolis for Monday’s game. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @sean_hammond, on Instagram at @bears_reporter and on Threads at @bears_reporter. Shaw Local Bears analyst Marc Silverman will provide his thoughts on X at @WaddleandSilvy.

Bears and Vikings kick off at 7:15 on Monday Night Football. As always, I’ll have updates all evening long. pic.twitter.com/JDAS1C2i7E — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 27, 2023

Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of the game. Stay here all game long for live updates.

Is Justin Jefferson playing?

The Vikings haven’t ruled out star receiver Justin Jefferson, who has missed the last month with a hamstring injury. That said, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert is reporting that Jefferson is unlikely to play in this game.

Per @espn, the Vikings are unlikely to play Justin Jefferson tonight, giving his hamstring 2 more weeks to heal before he presumably returns Dec. 10 at Raiders. The team has until 3 p.m. CT to reverse course and add him to its 53-man roster.https://t.co/8c6FkFgEui — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 27, 2023

Jefferson has returned to practice and is eligible to return to the active roster. The Vikings, however, have a bye week following Monday’s game against the Bears and will likely look to give Jefferson the extra time to heal.

That should be good news for the Bears. Even so, Dobbs and the Vikings have been able to score points without Jefferson. Look for rookie receiver Jordan Addison and top tight end T.J. Hockenson to play big roles in the passing game.

What’s the latest Bears injury news?

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman gets outside of the Las Vegas Raiders defense during their game on Oct. 22 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

For the Bears, offensive tackle Larry Borom (illness), running back D’Onta Foreman (ankle/shin) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (ankle) have all been downgraded to out. Those three did not travel with the team to Minnesota and will not play Monday. Rookie linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) had already been ruled out.

Everybody else on the active roster should be good to go. The Bears don’t have any additional players who were listed as questionable over the weekend.

With Foreman out, running back Khalil Herbert will likely start the game for the Bears. Rookie Roschon Johnson could play a bigger role on Monday, too. The Bears also have running back Travis Homer on the roster.

Stevenson, a rookie second-round pick, was not on the Bears’ injury report until Saturday. With Stevenson out, look for rookie fifth-round pick Terell Smith to take on a bigger role Monday night.

What to expect from Minnesota

The Vikings were on a five-game winning streak before losing a one-point contest against the Denver Broncos last week. The Vikings traded for Dobbs at the trade deadline after starting QB Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles and was ruled out for the season.

Dobbs has been one of the best stories across the NFL this season. He has been traded twice, he played on short notice for both Arizona and Minnesota, and he played far better than anyone expected. He adds a running element that Cousins didn’t provide for the Vikings.

Here are five storylines to watch during Monday’s game. Eberflus is still looking for his first win against an NFC North opponent.

Silvy says the decision at head coach should be an easy one for the Bears. He believes Eberflus must go. Read his full column here.

Fields has six more games to prove himself as the quarterback of the future for the Bears. Can he start winning close games? How much does that matter to general manager Ryan Poles. We tackled that in our weekend feature. Read it here.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

[ Where were Montez Sweat, Tremaine Edmunds on Chicago Bears’ final drive vs. Detroit Lions? ]

[ Bear Down, Nerd Up: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields resumes his running ways ]

[ 3 things Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday after loss to Lions ]

[ Five big takeaways from Chicago Bears’ epic collapse against Detroit Lions at Ford Field ]