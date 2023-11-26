Up to 3 inches of snow possible Sunday: National Weather Service

A mix precipitation of rain, sleet and snow falls at the Interstate 80 and Interstate 39 intersection in this Oct. 31, 2023, file photo taken near La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Residents throughout northern Illinois were waking up Sunday to colder temperatures and light snowfall in the forecast.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Sunday morning that warned from 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall by 2 p.m. in parts of northern Illinois. Heading into the weekend, forecasts were predicting a coating of snow to an inch, with the steadiest snowfall expected in the morning.

The advisory, which was in effect until 2 p.m. included Boone, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties, and applied to the cities of Algonquin, Aurora, Belvidere, Byron, Crystal Lake, DeKalb, Dixon, Elgin, La Salle, Marseilles, McHenry, Mendota, Oregon, Oswego, Ottawa, Plano, Rochelle, Rockford, Streator, Sycamore, Woodstock and Yorkville.

The weather service warned motorists to expect “slick and hazardous travel conditions” and urged them to “slow down and use caution” while driving on Sunday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation advised drivers to slow down, wear their seat belt, fill their gas tank or plug in their car, and know if they have antilock brakes.

For updated road conditions, check the Illinois Department of Transportation’s website at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.