Runners and walkers take off during the first Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Morrison. Around 80 people took part in the event, which raised funds and collected non-perishable food items for the Morrison Food Pantry. An anonymous donor matched funds raised, doubling the financial boost for the pantry.