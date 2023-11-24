Snow predicted Saturday night into Sunday across northern Illinois

High temperatures are expected to be colder heading into the weekend and light accumulating snow now looks likely late Saturday night into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. (Scott Anderson)

High temperatures are expected to be colder heading into the weekend and light accumulating snow now looks likely late Saturday night into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow could lead to slippery travel Sunday morning. Forecasts are predicting a coating of snow to an inch.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be sunny with high temperatures near 40 and lows into the 20s. The chilly temperatures will continue with Sunday’s high predicted at 35 degrees and a low at about 20. Sunny skies are expected to return Monday, but the cold temperatures will remain with highs predicted not to top 40 until Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation advised drivers with snow in the forecast to slow down, wear their seat belt, fill their gas tank and plug in their car and know if they have anti-lock brakes.