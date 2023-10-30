October 30, 2023
One person arrested at Antioch house party

Police department says it took more than four hours for crowd to disperse

By Shaw Local News Network
(Shaw Local News Network)

One person was arrested after a loud noise complaint Saturday night in Antioch, according to a post Sunday on the Antioch Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, the police department responded about 10 p.m. to the complaint in the 200 block of Ida Avenue. Officers found a crowd of more than 300 people, mostly from outside Antioch, who “initially refused to disperse.” More than a dozen neighboring police departments provided mutual aid during the incident.

A 23-year-old faces felony weapons charges, and it took more than four hours for the crowd to disperse, according to the post.

There will be an update to the Facebook page Monday morning.

