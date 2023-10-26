Here are some tricks for handing out greener treats for Halloween this year

Look for Halloween candy packaged in cardboard like Nerds and Milk Duds rather than those wrapped in plastic. (Paul Valade)

While costumes and decorations can be reused or repurposed to make for a more sustainable Halloween, eco-friendly treats aren’t as simple.

To start, making greener choices when shopping for candy this season can be divided into two categories: packaging and food, according to Merleanne Rampale, education director at the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County.

“There’s two different aspects to treats when it comes to being eco-friendly,” Rampale said. “There’s the packaging and the waste side of things. And then there’s the type of treat, looking at the ingredients and the sustainability of how it was produced.”

In terms of packaging, Rampale recommended looking for recyclable wrapping such as foil and cardboard. Foils used to encase chocolates like Hershey’s Kisses can be recycled if bundled together in one big ball, while cardboard boxes that hold candies like Milk Duds or Nerds are easily recycled.

Rampale added that if you know your neighbors or if you’re hosting or attending a party, you can make popcorn balls, candy apples or homemade cookies in Halloween shapes. In those cases, you could also buy candy in bulk and package items yourself in recyclable paper bags.

As for the type of candy, Rampale said shoppers can look for a number of sustainable indicators, especially when it comes to palm oil and chocolate.

Those labels include fairtrade, organic non-GMO and Rainforest Alliance Certified, which means the certified ingredient was produced “using methods that support the three pillars of sustainability: social, economic, and environmental,” according to the nonprofit’s website.

Rampale recommended a number of specific companies she’s gone to in the past to supply treats for her agency’s events, including Glee Gum, Unreal, Alter Eco, Thompson Chocolate, YumEarth and Black Forest.

She also noted that people can consider creative, non-food options that would have a longer useful life than treats, such as pencils, Halloween erasers, mini notepads or stickers.

Another option, she said, is handing out a craft. One year, Rampale’s neighbor handed out friendship bracelet kits that many kids enjoyed using to make their own bracelets.

She added that just one of the changes above can make a difference.

“Even if you’re doing just one, like looking at the packaging, that’s great, too,” Rampale said.

