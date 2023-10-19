The Local Scene: Things to do in Kendall County this weekend

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk Street in Oswego. (Photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

“The Murders in the Rue Morgue” radio play: The Oswegoland Park District’s Limelight Theatre Company presents an original adaptation of this chilling tale. Det. August Dupin investigates a series of particularly violent murders in this Paris-set thriller based on the short story by Edgar Allan Poe.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego. Tickets cost $10, available at littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.

Halloween at the Farm: Outdoor games, trick-or-treat, costume parade, hayrides, food and more will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Lyon Farm, 7935 Route 71, Yorkville. Admission is $5. More information is available at lyonfarmkchs.org.

Northern Illinois Harvest Celebration: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21, Sandwich Fairgrounds, 15730 Pratt Road, Sandwich. Join the Somonauk, Earlville, Ottawa/Barrington and Mazon/Western Springs growing projects in celebrating the harvest.

Begins with a worship service at 11 a.m. There will be food and lots of activities for the whole family. A pie auction at 2 p.m. will raise money to help people in developing countries improve their own agriculture. More information is at growinghopeglobally.org.

Charles B. Phillips Library’s Fundraiser Trunk or Treat: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 21 at Charles B. Phillips Public Library, 6 N. Jackson St., Newark.

Wristbands cost $5 for ages 2 years and older (adults free). Activities include trunk or treating, costume contest, carnival games, balloon animals, a craft, DIY tattoos, photo booth, a touch a truck activity sponsored by Newark Fire Department and more.

Proceeds will go toward new computer screens, library programing, and prizes for summer reading program. More information is available at the library’s website at cbplib.us.

Halloween Costume Contest and Egg Hunt: Oct. 20, Town Square Park, 301 N. Bridge St, Yorkville. The costume contest will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by the egg hunt around 7 p.m. More information is available at yorkville.il.us/603/Halloween-Egg-Hunt.