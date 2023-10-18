A Fall Tradition: Dixon Scarecrow Fest returns to downtown Oct. 21

The Dixon Scarecrow Fest, which has been a fall tradition for more than 20 years, runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, and spans six blocks in the city’s downtown. (Photo provided by Discover Dixon)

Scarecrows once again will line the streets of downtown Dixon for the annual Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The popular event, which has been a fall tradition for more than 20 years, runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and spans six blocks in the city’s downtown.

The Dixon Scarecrow Fest, which has been a fall tradition for more than 20 years, runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, and spans six blocks in the city’s downtown. (Photos provided by Discover Dixon)

More than 110 vendors, including food, crafts and nonprofit organizations, will offer delectable treats, unique goods and children’s activities, said Discover Dixon Events Director Jennifer Lang.

“There’s so much going on, from seeing classmates and neighbors, and everyone just enjoying the event,” Lang said. “There are so many activities, and the entire community comes together.”

Some of the events include pumpkin painting, a performance from the Dixon High School dance team, a petting zoo, line dancing, a doughnut-eating contest, live music from the Dixon Municipal Band, a pumpkin derby and, of course, the Scarecrow contest.

Businesses, organizations and individuals can create scarecrows, which line the city’s downtown beginning this week. The winners of the contest are announced on Saturday during the festival.

Lang said that more than 10,000 people attended last year’s event, which was the biggest number of people in its 20-plus-year history. She said that people come from Rockford, DeKalb and even the Quad Cities.

“We have a vibrant downtown right on the river,” Lang said. “[The event] is a great way to highlight our nonprofits and businesses. The word gets out and people want to come here and be a part of it.”

For more information, visit discoverdixon.com.