Experience DuPage County’s vibrant arts and entertainment scene during Arts DuPage month

October is Arts DuPage month, and venues across the county are celebrating local arts and entertainment with discounts, special events and more.

According to a news release, Arts DuPage Month was created to highlight entertainment and cultural offerings available throughout the county.

“DuPage County is now known as a destination for the arts. With world-class exhibits, award-winning theater productions and nationally recognized vocal groups, our residents do not have to travel far to engage in high-quality art experiences,” Deborah Venezia, director of Arts DuPage, said in the release. “We launched Arts DuPage Month in 2018 to inspire our residents to discover, reconnect and participate in the arts offerings that are the heart of our community. To make it more enticing, we ensure Arts DuPage Month events include special perks or incentives to give attendees added value.”

A guide to local arts and entertainment and a calendar of local events can be found at artsdupage.com. Residents are encouraged to try new arts and entertainment experiences and enjoy special perks and discounts as part of Arts DuPage Month this October, the release stated.

Some of the offerings this month include 20% off tickets for “When You Wish Upon a Star: A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney” on Oct. 21 at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn, discounted ticket prices for “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash” at Oakbrook Terrace’s Drury Lane Theatre through Oct. 22, and discounts to other performances and events throughout October.

Residents are encouraged to share their Arts Month experiences on social media by using the hashtag #ArtsOctober, the release stated.

To learn more, visit artsdupage.com.