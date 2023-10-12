New budget, new fares, new zones on tap for Metra riders

A Metra train waits to depart the Joliet Gateway Center station earlier this year in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Metra leaders released a 2024 budget and fare plan Wednesday with significant changes to the railroad’s ticketing and zone system.

The proposal, which won’t be voted on until November, would shrink Metra’s 10 zones to four, end a $100 Super Saver monthly pass and replace the 10-ride pass with a “Day Pass 5-Pack.”

The agency’s 2024 preliminary budget is $1.1 billion compared to $980 million in 2023. However, that includes $65 million that will be reimbursed by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.`

Officials said inflation, higher diesel fuel costs and hiring additional staff were among the reasons for the increase.

Meanwhile, the agency hasn’t recovered from a COVID-19 ridership slump. Budget planners anticipate to end 2024 with passenger levels at 54% of 2019 numbers. As a result, there’s a $224 million revenue gap that will be covered by federal pandemic aid.

Under the plan, Metra’s 10 zones would be consolidated to four. Downtown stations will be designated as Zone 1 and stops within or near Chicago would comprise Zone 2. Zone 3 encompasses the next ring of towns, and farther-out suburbs fall into Zone 4.

Fares would be the same or reduced from pre-pandemic levels, Metra said.

For example, a monthly pass between downtown and Lombard would cost $110 under the new system. In early 2020, a monthly pass between Chicago and Lombard was $181.25.Directors approved releasing the budget, although several had questions.

“Change is difficult,” Director Ricardo Estrada said, asking Metra staff to ensure riders are informed about how the 5-Pack works.

The new product comprises five daily passes, which can be used any day. It could be shared by up to five people riding together and is only available on Metra’s Ventra app. The 5-Pack is valid for 90 days after purchase.

Chairwoman Romayne Brown noted that some riders could get as many as 13 trips out of a 10-ride pass. She cited instances when someone exits the train before a conductor could punch it.

“That’s a loss to Metra,” she said.

Officials also warned that federal COVID-19 relief will dry up in 2026, causing a funding crisis for the railroad, Pace and the Chicago Transit Authority.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20231011/new-budget-new-fares-new-zones-on-tap-for-metra-riders