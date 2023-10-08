Batavia Park District’s ‘A Nightmare on West Main’ offers spooky fun this month

The haunted trail beckons and a frightful forest awaits you at Batavia Park District’s “A Nightmare at West Main” Oct. 13 and 20 at West Main Community Park.

Participants enter the spooky trail at the park’s west end with flashlights to guide the way. At each twist and turn, haunting scenes and surprises await. Ghouls, monsters, zombies and ghosts make the experience extra frightful, according to a news release from the park district.

“Costumes, characters and scenes change each year, so it’s always something new,” Bethanne Guidarelli, park district recreation supervisor, said in the release. “We’ve had clowns, spooky scarecrows, zombies and witches in the past. This year, we have a whole new set of scares planned. Come check it out this year to see what we have in store for you.”

While the intent of the event is to scare and surprise, “we make it family friendly,” Guidarelli said in the release. Over the years families have enjoyed walking the chilling route together, but due to the eerie subject matter, the event is best suited for children ages 11 and older.

The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $10 if bought online the Thursday before each event or $12 at the door or bought online on the day of the event; cash and credit cards will be accepted. To register for tickets or for more information, visit bataviaparks.org/special-events.

For more information on Batavia Park District programs and events, visit bataviaparks.org.