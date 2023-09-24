Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Bears have a tough task ahead. Still in search of their first victory of the 2023 season, the Bears will have to visit Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday.

It was an eventful week at Bears headquarters in Lake Forest. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams mysteriously resigned Wednesday and quarterback Justin Fields said some things that could be viewed as critical of his coaches (before walking back on his comments).

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will have to rally the troops as he attempts to guide this train back on the rails. Mahomes and the Chiefs are off to a 1-1 start, with a close Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions and a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Bears, Chiefs announce inactive players

The Bears announced that safety Eddie Jackson, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, safety A.J. Thomas, quarterback Tyson Bagent, running back D’Onta Foreman and defensive lineman Daniel Hardy are inactive Sunday. They will not play in the game. Bagent will be the Bears’ emergency third quarterback if Justin Fields and Nathan Peterman both suffer injuries.

That means that receiver Velus Jones Jr. and lineman Nate Davis are active and will play Sunday.

For the Chiefs, receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) and running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) are both active and expected to play.

Latest injury updates

Kendall Williamson, Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears defensive backs Kendall Williamson (left), Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson run on the field during training camp on July 26 in Lake Forest. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Bears safety Eddie Jackson did not make the trip with the team to Kansas City. Jackson injured his left foot last week against Tampa Bay. It’s a promising sign that the Bears have not placed Jackson on injured reserve. He will not, however, play Sunday.

They did place defensive end Khalid Kareem on injured reserve with a hip injury. Kareem, who has yet to appear in a game this season, must now miss at least four games.

The Bears elevated safety A.J. Thomas and defensive lineman Daniel Hardy to the active roster from the practice squad. With Jackson sidelined, expect to see backup safety Elijah Hicks in the starting lineup beside Jaquan Brisker.

Additionally, Bears starting right guard Nate Davis is listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game. Davis missed one day of practice this week due to a personal reason. He did return to practice Friday in a limited capacity.

Receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) and cornerback Josh Blackwell (hamstring) dealt with minor injuries this week but are expected to play.

What to expect from the Chiefs

Andy Reid’s club is off to a 1-1 start, but certainly nobody is panicking in Kansas City. The Chiefs missed All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce in the season opener, but Mahomes found him for a touchdown last week against a tough Jaguars team.

The Bears are going to need everything to go right if they’re going to beat the Chiefs in their stadium. Here are five storylines to watch heading into the game.

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney (toe), running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (quad) are all questionable for Sunday’s game. Receiver Richie James (knee) and linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) have already been ruled out.

Can the Bears get over a rough week?

Weeks like this test a head coach. In the NFL, off-the-field drama is never far away.

Shaw Local Bears analyst Marc Silverman saw the same old disaster unfolding this week that previous Bears regimes couldn’t get away from.

Williams’ departure was unexpected and somewhat of a stunner. The 53-year-old defensive coordinator had been absent for about a week before he resigned Wednesday. In a statement released by Williams, he cited his health as the reason for his exit. Few Bears players or coaches, however, wished him well on his way out. Eberflus said he was going to give Williams, who he coached with for five years, space during this time.

As for the starting quarterback, Fields criticized his own play, and the offensive scheme during his weekly media session. He took issue with how the comments were being portrayed by the media and took back any criticism of the coaching staff.

The lingering question is will the Bears make changes to their offense after their starting quarterback expressed some concerns.

Is Taylor Swift going to be at the game?

Rumors have swirled for several weeks about a burgeoning relationship between Kelce and music superstar Taylor Swift. Kelce’s brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, has continually put fuel on the fire with regards to his brother’s relationship.

In a brief interview, Travis Kelce told ESPN personality Pat McAfee that he invited Swift to Sunday’s game and that he “threw the ball in her court.”

NFL Network commentator Rich Eisen mentioned on air Sunday that he is hearing Swift will be in attendance for Sunday’s game.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s everything else that happened at Halas Hall this week.

