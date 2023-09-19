Four Oswego men charged with mob action following McHenry County ‘disturbance’

Four Oswego men were charged with mob action and other charges following a Labor Day weekend disturbance in McHenry County in which one man allegedly fired a gun recklessly, court records show.

The four were arrested after the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “disturbance” Sept. 3 at an address in the 22600 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road, sheriff’s office spokesperson Emily Matusek said in an email.

She declined to release more details about the incident – including how many people were involved or whether anyone was injured – as the investigation is ongoing.

The four men – Arnulfo Garay-Peralta, 26; Arnulfo Garay, 47; Anthony Garay-Peralta, 22; and Juan R. Contreras, 31 – were taken into custody and have since been released, Matusek said.

All four were charged with mob action, a Class 4 felony that can carry one to three years in prison but is also probational, court records show. The four men share the same address in Oswego.

Anthony Garay-Peralta, 22, was additionally charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.

He is accused of accused of discharging multiple rounds from a 9 mm pistol, which he had in his possession without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card, according to the complaint.

He fired the gun “in a reckless manner which endangered the bodily safety of others,” the complaint alleges.

Arnulfo Garay-Peralta, 26, was additionally charged aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He is accused of carrying a 9 mm pistol, “uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible,” which he “displayed ... multiple times during a dispute,” according to the criminal complaint. He does not have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card.

Arnulfo Garay, 47, was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery. He is accused of striking two people in the face, according to the complaint.

Arnulfo Garay-Peralta’s attorney Daniel Wilbrandt declined to comment Tuesday except to say that his client is “innocent until proven guilty.” Anthony Garay-Peralta’s attorney also declined to comment.

Nicholas Giordano, the attorney for Contreras, said he just filed his appearance last week and hadn’t yet received any discovery in the case.

Arnulfo Garay did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Tuesday.