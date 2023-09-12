Motorcyclist dies after crash near Antioch

ANTIOCH -- Lake County Sheriff’s traffic crash investigators are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sept. 9 near Antioch.

About 2:20 p.m. Sept. 9, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries at Lake Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue in unincorporated Antioch, according to a news release.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 60-year-old man of Salem, Wisconsin, was traveling south on Lake Avenue approaching Hillcrest Avenue while a Volkswagen Tiguan, driven by a 29-year-old Antioch woman, was traveling north on Lake Avenue. The Volkswagen driver made a left turn onto Hillcrest Avenue, directly in front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was unable to avoid a collision and struck the Volkswagen, police said.

The Harley-Davidson driver was thrown from the motorcycle, over the Volkswagen, upon impact. Both he and the driver of the Volkswagen were taken via ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, with what were described as injuries that were not life-threatening.

On Sept. 10, the sheriff’s office received news that the driver of the Harley-Davidson had died, likely because of the injuries suffered in the crash. The crash investigation then was turned over to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team, where it remains under investigation.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified in the afternoon on Sept.10 that the driver of the motorcycle had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Advocate Condell Medical Center.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 60-year-old Mark Basil of Salem, Wisconsin. Preliminary results of the coroner’s investigation indicate that Basil died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the release.