Just a thought ... about having a ‘sweet tooth’

To the Editor:

Does everyone have a sweet tooth? The sweet tooth is a grand manipulator that drives the holders of a sweet tooth directly into a pile of sugar that satisfies many a palate that yearns for delight!

There are those who do not like or eat sweets and can’t be lured into even taking a sample taste of anything sugary.

The phrase “sweet tooth” originated from the word “toothsome,” which is an old word that simply means enjoying anything sweet.

How many bakery owners or workers have a sweet tooth? Wouldn’t taking a survey be fun and interesting just to get a count?

Credit and thanks to the bakeries and the hired talented designers of many delicious, tasty treats that make someone’s day, add to any party celebration, design a table with luscious goodies or make a lovely gift for someone special.

It’s true that not all people enjoy sweets. Sugar does have a way of luring the tastebuds of many eaters to come forward and indulge.

It’s known that sugar does provide energy at times. Sugar also can give a needed boost when energy is drained. Excessive sugar is not at all healthy.

Control your sweet tooth. Don’t let it control you!

Whether you hold a sweet tooth or prefer a little sour, the bakery and the doughnut most likely will be around for quite some time.

Oh, how sweet it is!

Linda Alexandra (justathoughtlcj@gmail.com)

Wauconda