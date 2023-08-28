McHenry motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries after crash near Libertyville

A motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after a crash with another vehicle Friday night near Libertyville, the Lake County sheriff’s office reported.

The collision occurred just before 10 p.m. on Route 137 at Route 45 as a 26-year-old Round Lake Beach man in a 2010 Chrysler sedan headed east on Route 137.

“The driver of the Chrysler was attempting to make a left turn onto the ramp leading to Route 45,” Lake County Sheriff Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said.

The Chrysler driver turned left, directly into the path of a westbound 2010 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by a 56-year-old McHenry man, police said.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from the Yamaha when it struck the sedan.

He was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and is listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The Chrysler driver was not injured.

The sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating the collision.

