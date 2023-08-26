Antioch residents warned of car theft attempts

ANTIOCH -- Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow is alerting residents after several instances of car thieves canvassing Antioch neighborhoods.

At least one vehicle was reported to have been stolen from the driveway of a home, while a second vehicle was attempted to have been stolen, causing a considerable amount of damage, according to a news release from the village. Antioch residents are asked to report any suspicious activity to the police and be proactive in making sure car keys/fobs are removed from parked vehicles.

Antioch Police detectives are investigating instances of car theft crews coming to Antioch in search of unlocked vehicles. There have been at least three instances of car thieves canvassing neighborhoods in the past several days.

Most recently, around 1 a.m. Aug. 24, three suspects stole a 2020 Kia Telluride SUV from a driveway in the Woods of Antioch neighborhood, according to the release. Investigators have determined that a key fob was left in the vehicle while it was parked in a driveway.

Another vehicle in this subdivision was entered; however, nothing was stolen. The stolen vehicle is connected to other possible vehicle entries across Lake County that also occurred early that morning. The stolen Kia was later recovered in Waukegan.

Detectives have also recovered other items inside the vehicle that are believed to have been stolen during other burglaries. Antioch Police are working with other area law enforcement to identify other victims, according to the release.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 19, thieves tried to steal a 2012 Toyota Camry from a driveway in the Tiffany Farms neighborhood. The Camry was blocked by another vehicle in the driveway. The car thieves tried to flee with the Camry by ramming another parked vehicle and a garage door. After causing significant noise, the thieves left the area without the Camry. Detectives believe the attempted theft occurred between 4 and 4:30 a.m.; however, it was not reported to police until 6:30 a.m., according to the release.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 18, video surveillance footage captured from a home security camera shows two individuals canvassing the Windmill Creek neighborhood. A white SUV (unknown make and model) was seen circling the neighborhood. There were no reports of thefts or attempted thefts on Aug. 18.

“We are alerting residents following a local spike in activity related to a county-wide car theft ring,” Guttschow said in the release. “We ask that residents help our investigators by reporting any suspicious activity. Even if the activity might not seem like anything, it might be a significant lead for our investigators. Also, I want to remind everyone to call the police if they see a car theft in progress and to not intervene. In the past, we have had video footage of some car thieves carrying guns. It is not worth risking your life to stop a car theft.”

There has been no evidence that the most recent car thieves have been armed.

The police department is stepping up overnight patrols in residential neighborhoods and asking residents to help collaborate with investigators and share suspicious activity caught on surveillance video with the police department. Anyone with any additional information related to these crimes, including security camera video, or anyone who may have been the victim of an unreported crime, should call the Antioch Police dispatch center at 847-270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.