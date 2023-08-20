Kendall sheriff moves forward with plan to provide deputies with take-home squad cars

YORKVILLE – For more than a year the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has been working to equip all of its patrol deputies with a take-home squad car.
Now that destination is in sight, with a short-cut presenting itself that is expected to save the county some time and money.
Undersheriff Bobby Richardson asked the Kendall County Board on Aug. 15 to approve a proposal to buy 13 Ford Explorer police interceptors and related equipment at a total cost of about $910,000.
An automobile dealer in Shorewood with nine squad cars already in hand has offered to sell 13 of the vehicles to Kendall County for $43,747 each, Richardson said, after the Joliet Police Department canceled an order.
Radios, sirens, light bars, computers and other equipment would be added, bringing the total cost for each vehicle to about $70,000, Richardson said.
The Sheriff’s Office was already planning to ask the County Board to approve the purchase as part of fiscal 2024 budget, which starts Dec. 1.
However, the dealer’s offer means that the county can get the vehicles now in what has proven to be a difficult purchasing environment, with supply chain problems continuing to wreak havoc on plans by local units of government to acquire virtually any type of vehicle.
Moreover, the county will save about $20,000, Richardson said.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking the County Board to approve a budget amendment to approve the vehicle purchase under the 2023 spending plan.
Sheriff Dwight Baird said later that the purchase would bring the total number of squad vehicles to 44, covering not only the patrol division but also detectives and other sworn officers.
Deputies will be able to respond to emergencies directly from their homes, Baird said, and the practice will increase police visibility throughout the county.
Assigning a deputy his own vehicle allows the officer to work more efficiently, Baird added, with a familiar set of surroundings and eliminating the need for bringing and then removing items from the squad car at the beginning and end of every patrol shift.
County Board members reacted favorably to the plan, with Finance Committee Chairman Scott Gengler saying that his panel will consider the proposal at its Aug. 24 meeting.