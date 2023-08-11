Local parks can gets state money for development

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for Open Space Land Acquisition and Development, or OSLAD, grants through Aug. 31.

OSLAD is a matching program that provides an advance payment (for development projects only) of 50 percent of the grant award amount shortly after the grant agreement is executed.

The local agency must demonstrate and possess the ability to finance the remaining cost of an approved project prior to receipt of remaining grant funds.

The program offers state-financed funding assistance to local governmental agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public parks and outdoor recreation areas.

A total of $56 million is available for this round of OSLAD grants. In addition, IDNR will provide funding to cover 100 percent of eligible projects located in economically distressed communities. In the most recent round of OSLAD awards announced in March, 22 underserved locations received grants for local park projects.

For a list of communities that are considered economically distressed, visit grants.illinois.gov.

The application period is now open and applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 31. Before applying for a grant, entities must be registered and current in the state’s Grant Accountability and Transparency Act grantee portal at grants.illinois.gov/portal/.