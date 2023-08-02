Spot a supermoon? You’ll have another chance later in August across northern Illinois

For the second time in August, the moon will be up close and personal around the end of the month.

That makes it a good time to head outside and look up at the sky to view the second of two supermoons appearing this month.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon is near its closest approach to Earth and appears 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the farthest full moon of the year.

When watching a supermoon, Michelle Nochols, director of public observing for the Adler Planetarium, said some might have trouble noticing a difference in the moon’s size “because you don’t have anything else in the sky to compare it to.” However, she said, you can discern a difference in brightness.

Tuesday’s supermoon was known as the Full Sturgeon Moon, named by Native Americans after the Great Lakes fish that was caught more easily at this time of year.

The second supermoon is scheduled to come about Aug. 30.

From the Chicago area, the Sturgeon Moon rose at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday and set about 6:29 a.m. Wednesday.

Nichols said the moon was fairly low in the sky, “so if there are clouds lower to the horizon, that will affect whether or not you’re going to see it.

“If it’s a clear view to the southeast, low to the horizon, the moon will only get about less than 30 degrees up in the Chicago area at its highest point all night. So you need some breaks in the clouds to the southeast and south to be able to see this,” she said.

There are other viewing factors. “Do you have a lot of tall buildings around?” Nichols said. “Do you have a lot of trees? Are there apartment buildings? Office buildings?”

A big-box store parking lot or park that’s open late can be good spots for viewing.

The important thing, though, is to get out and enjoy.

“Sometimes we just need little reminders like this to look up at the sky,” she said.

You can watch the full moon rising on a free telescope livestream at Space.com. The site also has tips on how to photograph the moon and the best telescopes and binoculars to use.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230801/catch-a-rising-moon-first-of-two-august-supermoons-rising-tonight