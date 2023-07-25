Body of missing man recovered from Lake Catherine

ANTIOCH -- The body of a 52-year-old Mount Prospect man who went missing July 22 while swimming in Lake Catherine has been recovered.

According to authorities, about 3:50 p.m. July 22, Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Unit Deputies were dispatched to Lake Catherine, located in unincorporated Antioch, for a report of a man who jumped into the water and did not resurface.

The man, identified as Robert Mozdynski of Mount Prospect, had jumped off a pontoon boat, being operated by his adult son, to swim. He briefly resurfaced, but then fell below the water surface and was not seen again, authorities said.

After searches Saturday and Sunday, crews were called back to the area the afternoon of July 24, and fire department divers recovered a body.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

An autopsy conducted July 25 at the Lake County Coroner’s Office indicate that Mozdynski’s death was consistent with drowning; toxicology tests are pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Coroner’s Office.