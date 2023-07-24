Krishnamoorthi’s campaign fund swells as Schaumburg Democrat again leads pack in fundraising

For the second time this year, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi’s quarterly fundraising outpaced the rest of the suburban delegation’s, new federal records show.

The Schaumburg Democrat’s campaign committee raked in about $1.4 million from April 1 to June 30, nearly $1 million more than anyone else in the region.

That sum helped bring Krishnamoorthi’s campaign war chest to nearly $13.5 million, far more than any of his local peers have saved for the 2024 election.

Krishnamoorthi topped the suburban field in fundraising and cash-on-hand in the year’s first-quarter, too.

Reports covering congressional campaign transactions in the second quarter were due to the Federal Election Commission by July 15. They’re viewable at fec.gov.

Krishnamoorthi

In Illinois’ 8th District, the Friends of Raja for Congress committee started April with nearly $12.4 million in the bank. It reported receiving about $1.1 million in donations from individuals and $180,783 from political action committees, including:

$7,500 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

$7,500 from FedEx Corp.

$1,000 from Exelon Corp., ComEd’s parent company.

The cash will be necessary if a well-funded Republican challenges Krishnamoorthi in 2024, campaign manager Derek McDonald said. Krishnamoorthi made a similar comment in April after he reported a $1.4 million first-quarter haul.

Krishnamoorthi’s campaign spent about $278,981 during the second quarter, mostly on operating expenses. Other expenses included more than $19,100 in contributions to groups including nonprofit foundations serving families in Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 and Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211. The Krishnamoorthi campaign ended the period with no debts.

Underwood

In the 14th District, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood’s campaign committee started the quarter with nearly $768,639, and it reported receiving more than $496,186. Of that latter sum, the Naperville Democrat said more than $425,827 came from individuals and $56,000 came from PACs, including:

$2,000 from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s campaign committee.

$5,500 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

$5,000 from the American Federation of Teachers.

Team Underwood reported spending about $232,837, mostly on operating expenses. It finished the period with more than $1 million saved and no debts.

U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood, D-14, speaks at the grand opening of the Lion Electric manufacturing facility on Friday, July 21st, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Schneider

In the 10th District, the Schneider for Congress committee started the quarter with about $534,170 in the bank. The Highland Park Democrat reported receiving about $481,529, including nearly $265,399 from individuals and $216,125 from political action committees.

Companies or groups in the financial and pharmaceutical industries were particularly generous to Schneider. Donations from financial organizations included:

$2,500 from American Express Co.

$2,000 from JPMorgan Chase.

$2,500 from the American Bankers Association.

As for the pharmaceutical industry, Schneider’s receipts included:

$5,000 from AbbVie.

$2,500 from CVS Health.

$2,500 from Takeda Pharmaceuticals America.

Schneider reported spending about $312,858, most of which went to operating expenses. But his campaign committee also made donations to other political groups, including $50,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Schneider’s campaign finished June with about $702,842 saved and no debts.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider

Casten

In the 6th District, U.S. Rep. Sean Casten’s campaign started April with about $237,203, and it collected $390,239 over the next three months.

Individuals gave nearly $254,263 to the Downers Grove Democrat, while political action committees forked over $133,500.

Casten serves on the House’s financial services committee, and he received many donations from companies or groups in that industry, including:

$2,500 from Ally Financial.

$2,500 from the American Bankers Association.

$5,000 from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

$1,000 from Bank of America Corp.

$1,500 from JPMorgan Chase.

Casten also serves on the House’s science, space and technology committee, and he got cash from companies in those fields, too, including:

$5,000 from Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technology Corp., or SpaceX.

$1,000 from Northrop Grumman employees.

$1,000 from Honeywell International.

$1,000 from Lockheed Martin Corp. employees.

The Casten campaign spent about $166,983 during the quarter, including a $50,000 gift to the DCCC. It finished with about $460,460 saved and $75,694 in debts.

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, addresses political topics during the LaGrange town hall held Saturday Jan 21, 2023. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

Foster

In the 11th District, U.S. Rep. Bill Foster’s campaign committee started April with less than $961,715. The Naperville Democrat got $298,242 during the period, including nearly $171,921 from individuals and $120,500 from political action committees.

Foster serves on the House’s financial services committee and received tens of thousands of dollars from companies in that industry, such as:

$1,000 from Capital One Financial Corp.

$2,000 from Nasdaq.

$5,000 from TD Bank.

$1,000 from Visa.

$3,500 from American Express Co.

After about $132,842 in spending, Team Foster finished June with more than $1.1 million saved and $1 million in debts.

Schakowsky

In the 9th District, U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky’s campaign committee started April with $895,464, and it received $260,827 during the quarter. The Evanston Democrat got nearly $188,004 from individuals and $72,650 from political action committees, including:

$5,000 from Home Depot.

$2,000 from Walgreen Co.

$5,000 from the Transportation Workers Union of America.

The campaign spent more than $332,101 during the quarter, including a $100,000 donation to the DCCC and thousands to other congressional campaigns around the country. Schakowsky finished the quarter with about $824,190 saved and no debts.

The Daily Herald reached out to each representative whose finance reports were analyzed for this story. Only the Krishnamoorthi campaign responded with on-the-record comments.

Cash raised/cash saved

Here’s how much the congressional representatives serving the North, West and Northwest suburbs reported collecting from donors in the year’s second quarter, and how much cash they had in the bank when the quarter ended June 30.

Raja Krishnamoorthi (8th District): $1.4 million/$13.5 million

Lauren Underwood (14th): $496,186/$1 million

Brad Schneider (10th): $481,529/$702,842

Sean Casten (6th): $390,239/$460,460

Bill Foster (11th): $298,242/$1.1 million

Jan Schakowsky (9th): $260,827/$824,190

Delia Ramirez (3rd): $196,279/$250,669

Mike Quigley (5th): $142,451/$1.2 million

Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (4th): $114,025/$71,705

Source: fec.gov